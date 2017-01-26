Kerr will find time for all 4 Warriors All-Stars on floor
Steve Kerr will find a stretch while coaching next month's All-Star Game to get all four of his Golden State Warriors on the floor together. "I am absolutely going to play them all four together," Kerr said Friday.
