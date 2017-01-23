Jazz's winning streak ends as OKC wins on Westbrook's last-second shot.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were in town Monday night, which meant the Vivint Arena crowd could watch Russell Westbrook, arguably the NBA's top player this season, go for another triple-double, could shower boos on former Jazzman Enes Kanter, while hoping to see if their Utah Jazz could extend their season-best six-game winning streak. Westbrook got his triple-double, Kanter got his requisite boos, but the Jazz didn't get their seventh straight victory as the Thunder disappointed the sellout crowd with a last-second 97-95 victory.

