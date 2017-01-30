Jazz want Alec Burks to work on his degree of difficulty
Alec Burks hasn't returned to where he wants to be in terms of his basketball play, but he definitely is back to where he wants to be - on the court. The sixth-year player, who's played quite well the past couple of weeks, isn't taking playing for granted after missing a year straight due to injuries.
