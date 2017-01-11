Indiana Pacers star man Paul George expects NBA Global Game against ...

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Payet leaves West Ham in his Ferrari after A 125,000-a-week rebel tells Bilic he wants to quit and REFUSES to train MARTIN SAMUEL: I don't care how big or small a country is, I just want them to be at the World Cup on merit From stealing messages to learning Korean! After Sturridge farce over note from the Liverpool bench, the history of mid-match tactical instructions from the bosses... Southampton dream of Wembley after Redmond's winner... but first-leg lead could have been more were it not for Karius' heroics 'It was like watching a man play against a boy': Sturridge 'didn't do enough', says Redknapp as Van Dijk bullies striker in Liverpool defeat at St Mary's Sturridge baffled by Klopp's paper note, Liverpool's Toxic Thunder curse and Milner's nose control: 7 things you missed at St Mary's Romeu was misfit at Barca and Chelsea but shrewd Saints have found key to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.