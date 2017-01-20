Indiana Pacers assign Rakeem Christmas and Joe Young to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Announced on Tuesday by the Indiana Pacers, Rakeem Christmas and Joe Young have been assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Christmas, who spent most of last season with the Mad Ants, has appeared in only three games for the Pacers in the 2016-17 season while averaging 1.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game.

