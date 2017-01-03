Hayward helps Jazz hold off LeBron, beat Cavs 100-92

Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers guard DeAndre Liggins defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers guard DeAndre Liggins defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.