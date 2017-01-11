Hayward helps Jazz hold off LeBron, b...

Hayward helps Jazz hold off LeBron, beat Cavs 100-92

18 hrs ago

Gordon Hayward went blow for blow with LeBron James in the second half to help the Utah Jazz beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-92 on Tuesday night. Hayward had 28 points and went back and forth with James during a decisive third quarter.

Chicago, IL

