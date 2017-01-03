George, Teague score 19 to lead Pacers over Knicks, 123-109
Indiana Pacers forward Paul George shoots as New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee tries to block during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indiana Pacers forward Paul George shoots as New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee tries to block during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
|Is Roy Hibbert Back to Form for Indiana Pacers? (May '14)
|May '14
|thebrownbol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC