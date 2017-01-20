George, Pacers to stop Wolves winning streak at three

So that's why the NBA named Indiana's Paul George an Eastern Conference All-Star Game reserve not long before his team's 109-103 victory over the Timberwolves Thursday night at Target Center. Now headed to New Orleans next month and his fourth All-Star Game appearance, George scored 32 points Thursday -- 27 of them in the first three quarters in a performance that helped end the Wolves' winning streak at three games and stopped the Pacers' losing streak at three as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.