George, Pacers to stop Wolves winning streak at three
So that's why the NBA named Indiana's Paul George an Eastern Conference All-Star Game reserve not long before his team's 109-103 victory over the Timberwolves Thursday night at Target Center. Now headed to New Orleans next month and his fourth All-Star Game appearance, George scored 32 points Thursday -- 27 of them in the first three quarters in a performance that helped end the Wolves' winning streak at three games and stopped the Pacers' losing streak at three as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Wed
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC