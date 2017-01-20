George, Pacers to stop Wolves winning...

George, Pacers to stop Wolves winning streak at three

Read more: Star Tribune

So that's why the NBA named Indiana's Paul George an Eastern Conference All-Star Game reserve not long before his team's 109-103 victory over the Timberwolves Thursday night at Target Center. Now headed to New Orleans next month and his fourth All-Star Game appearance, George scored 32 points Thursday -- 27 of them in the first three quarters in a performance that helped end the Wolves' winning streak at three games and stopped the Pacers' losing streak at three as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Chicago, IL

