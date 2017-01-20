George leads Pacers over Timberwolves, 109-103

Indiana Pacers' Paul George, right, drives as Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Minneapolis. Indiana Pacers' Paul George, right, drives as Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.