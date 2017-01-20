George leads Pacers over Timberwolves...

George leads Pacers over Timberwolves, 109-103

16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Paul George scored 32 points after being picked for his fourth All-Star game to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. Myles Turner added 23 points, and Jeff Teague had 20 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds to help the Pacers snap a three-game losing streak.

