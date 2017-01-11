Floyd Mayweather Offers $15 Million U...

Floyd Mayweather Offers $15 Million USD to Fight Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather has offered Conor McGregor $15 million USD and a cut of the pay-per-view for what would be a very highly-anticipated crossover bout. The 39-year-old unbeaten boxing champion was responding to McGregor's demand of $100 million USD back in November of last year.

