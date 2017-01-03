Finding minutes for everyone is new challenge for Snyder, Jazz
With the Jazz being at full strength the last two games for the first time all season, playing time is becoming more scarce for some players and presenting coach Quin Snyder with a challenge of finding minutes for everyone. "It's a different challenge for us," said Snyder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Sun
|Parden Pard
|1
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC