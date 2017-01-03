FanDuel NBA Daily Picks and Pivots - ...

FanDuel NBA Daily Picks and Pivots - January 3

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Fantasy CPR

Jan 1, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George high fives center Myles Turner after a play against the Orlando Magic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports Welcome to the FanDuel NBA edition of Picks and Pivots, a fantasy basketball column focused on helping you find the best NBA FanDuel lineup! The purpose of this FanDuel NBA Picks column is to first identify key building blocks that can be used for any roster construction and then identify pivot points to help differentiate your lineup in hopes of a big payday! For those of you that are new to Picks and Pivots, we will go through the season tracking trends in this space by looking at the winning GPP lineups each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fantasy CPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
News Is Roy Hibbert Back to Form for Indiana Pacers? (May '14) May '14 thebrownbol 1
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,611

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC