Durant dazzles against former Oklahoma City team once more
Durant dazzled with a season-best 40 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-100 on Wednesday night despite Westbrook's 21st triple-double. Westbrook had 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in an improved showing from his 20-point outing on 4-for-15 shooting when OKC first faced Durant here 2 1/2 months ago and watched him dismantle the Thunder from every which way.
