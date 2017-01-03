Conley scores 19, Gasol 17 to lead Grizzlies past Jazz

Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons, center, controls the ball under the basket between Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack, left, and forward Trey Lyles in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood controls the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forwards JaMychal Green and Chandler Parsons in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.