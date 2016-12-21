Atlanta's Hardaway, Portland's McCollum win with NBA career highs

Tim Hardaway and CJ McCollum both enjoyed career nights as the Atlanta Hawks surprised the first-place San Antonio Spurs while McCollum carried the Portland Trail Blazers to a come-from-behind victory. Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Atlanta Hawks, seen in action during a NBA game at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, in November 2016 McCollum on Sunday scored a career-high 43 points as the Trail Blazers rallied past Minnesota 95-89 and Hardaway tallied 29 points, matching his all-time best total, to push the Hawks over the Spurs 114-112 in overtime.

