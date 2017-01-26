Anatomy of a rising star: Unique skill set of Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic turning heads

Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, center, drives to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors, left, and guard George Hill defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Denver. It will be hard for Nikola Jokic to draw a more favorable comparison this season than the one presented by Hall of Fame point guard Isaiah Thomas two weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.