Anatomy of a rising star: Unique skill set of Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic turning heads
Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, center, drives to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors, left, and guard George Hill defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Denver. It will be hard for Nikola Jokic to draw a more favorable comparison this season than the one presented by Hall of Fame point guard Isaiah Thomas two weeks ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC