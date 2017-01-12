Adam Silver indicates Pacers likely to host future NBA All-Star Game
NBA commish Adam Silver addressed the media in London and made it clear that the Pacers have a great chance to be named the host for a future NBA All-Star Game, most likely in 2020 or 2021. The bidding process for those two years has begun and the Pacers have shown their interest bringing the show to Indy for the first time since 1985.
