Wizards vs. Pacers preview: Washington aims for revenge after close loss in Indiana
When: Wednesday, December 28 at 7:00 pm ET Where: Verizon Center in Washington D.C. TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Wizards: Ian Mahinmi , Danuel House Pacers: Monta Ellis , Rodney Stuckey , Joe Young This is the second time this week the Wizards will face a team they lost to the week before. They redeemed themselves on Monday after losing last week to the Bucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
|Is Roy Hibbert Back to Form for Indiana Pacers? (May '14)
|May '14
|thebrownbol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC