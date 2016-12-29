Wizards vs. Nets preview: Washington ...

Wizards vs. Nets preview: Washington tries to get back to .500 at home

2 hrs ago Read more: Bullets Forever

When: Friday, December 30 at 7:00 pm Where: Verizon Center in Washington D.C. TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Wizards: Bradley Beal , Ian Mahinmi , Danuel House Nets: Jeremy Lin , Joe Harris One of the Wizards' biggest weaknesses has been taking care of business against weaker teams. They're 1-3 against teams with less than a dozen wins this season.

