Wizards Get Early Holiday Gift: Relevancy

Our opinions are unbiased and unfiltered, and we never hold back. But the most important voice in D.C. sports is yoursa that's why our phone [...] CBS Sports Radio 1580 CONNECT WITH CBS SPORTS RADIO Listen Live Click Here Latest Sports News & Blogs Click Here Follow The CBS Sports Radio Facebook.com/CBSSportsRadio Twitter: @CBSSportsRadio Contact Studio: 1-855-212-4CBS Email: [email protected] Address 1015 Half Street, SE Washington, [...] After wind-sprinting to a 2-8 record out of the gate, it didn't take long for them to reach rock bottom, if a .200 winning percentage indeed proves to be their season's nadir .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.