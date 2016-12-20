Wizards C Ian Mahinmi to miss at least six weeks after knee injections
The Washington Wizards were hoping Ian Mahinmi would be the front line help they needed when they signed him to a 4-year, $64 million deal this offseason. Unfortunately, Mahinmi missed the first part of the season for Washington and has played in just one game.
