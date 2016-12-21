Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard 'doubtf...

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard 'doubtful' vs. Toronto...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Online : Watch a live stream on NBA League Pass About the Blazers : The struggling Blazers might be without their best player on Monday against the Raptors as point guard Damian Lillard is listed as doubtful for the game with a left ankle sprain. Lillard hurt himself with just over 7 minutes remaining in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, when he jumped to snare a rebound and landed on Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon's foot and rolled his left ankle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
News Is Roy Hibbert Back to Form for Indiana Pacers? (May '14) May '14 thebrownbol 1
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,356,512

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC