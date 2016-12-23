Santa teams with Muncie PD to deliver presents donated by Pacers
Muncie police are teaming up with a very jolly old man this week to deliver thousands of presents to local kids. The Indiana Pacers donated 3,000 gifts to the Muncie Police Department.
