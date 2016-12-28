Pacersa Paul George, Nate McMillan fi...

Pacersa Paul George, Nate McMillan fined by NBA

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George was fined $15,000 and coach Nate McMillan $10,000 on Wednesday by the NBA for public criticism of officiating. The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering.

