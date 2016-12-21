Pacers' Paul George Next in Line to Receive a Signature Shoe With Nike
The rumor mill has been active in regards to what NBA Star will be next to receive their signature shoe and Paul George is officially next in line. According to Nike's latest conference call to review 2016's fiscal second quarter results , brand president Trevor Edwards stated "with the upcoming launch of our first new signature shoe in years, the Paul George 1, get ready for even more consumer and commercial energy in Nike Basketball over the next few months."
