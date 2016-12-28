Pacers Injury Update: Monta Ellis close to return for Pacers

Monta Ellis has missed the last eight games with a strained groin, but the Pacers upgraded his status from out to questionable on Tuesday, leaving open the option that he may be available to play in Washington on Wednesday. According to Nate Taylor , Ellis is not only going through work on the court while travelling with the team, but Nate McMillan hasn't ruled him out to play against the Wizards.

