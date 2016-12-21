NBA roundup: Cavaliers sit James, fall to Pistons

Tobias Harris scored 21 points and the Detroit Pistons took advantage of LeBron James' absence to snap a five-game losing streak by downing the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-90 on Monday night at The Palace. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 18 points, Marcus Morris supplied 15 and Jon Leuer and Reggie Jackson chipped in 13 eacht.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.