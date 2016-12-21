Knicks road trip a bummer: Regroup begins Tuesday versus Pacers

Among the three straight defeats to end the West Coast swing was a truly uninspired 127-114 loss in Phoenix on Saturday to the going nowhere Suns. On top of the obvious disappointment of not winning enough, Derrick Rose comes out of the trip with a bad back, Joakim Noah is playing as if everything hurts, and Melo is less than thrilled with the effort of some of his teammates.

