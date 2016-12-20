Keys to the Palace: Wall, Beal lead the way and Oubre continues to impress
Both Wall and Beal averaged a combined 54.3 points a game in the four games last week and shot at least 48 percent from the field. Beal's biggest performance was on Sunday when he scored 41 points against the Clippers, while Wall dished 10 or more assists in each of Washington's wins.
Read more at Bullets Forever.
