Isaiah Thomas, Celtics top Pacers 109-102

Thursday Read more: Yuma Sun

Isaiah Thomas had 28 points and nine assists, helping the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 109-102 on Thursday night. Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder each scored 15 points for the Celtics, who have won four in a row.

