Hill, Jazz cruise past 76ers
George Hill scored 21 points, collected eight rebounds and dished out six assists in his return, helping the Utah Jazz defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 100-83 on Thursday night. Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood added 20 points apiece to propel the Jazz to their second straight victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
|Is Roy Hibbert Back to Form for Indiana Pacers? (May '14)
|May '14
|thebrownbol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC