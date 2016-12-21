Durant, Warriors rally for 117-101 win against Nets

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is defended by Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in New York. Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is defended by Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.