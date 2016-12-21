Durant gets first triple-double with Warriors, win over Mavs
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, drives past Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, shoots against Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
|Is Roy Hibbert Back to Form for Indiana Pacers? (May '14)
|May '14
|thebrownbol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC