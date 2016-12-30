Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers Game and Stream Info
The season series is now tied 1-1 after the Bulls won in the United Center on Monday night. Each team has won when they were on home turf, so it will be plenty interesting to see if Chicago can continue their close-call win streak on Friday night or will they drop a big divisional matchup with the Pacers.
