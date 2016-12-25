Cavs beat Warriors 109-108 in Christmas Day thriller
The most anticipated regular season game on the NBA slate lived up to the hype on Christmas Day in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defended their home court 109-108, and as much as both teams will downplay the result, this game mattered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNBR-AM San Francisco.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
|Is Roy Hibbert Back to Form for Indiana Pacers? (May '14)
|May '14
|thebrownbol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC