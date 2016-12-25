Cavs beat Warriors 109-108 in Christm...

Cavs beat Warriors 109-108 in Christmas Day thriller

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KNBR-AM San Francisco

The most anticipated regular season game on the NBA slate lived up to the hype on Christmas Day in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defended their home court 109-108, and as much as both teams will downplay the result, this game mattered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNBR-AM San Francisco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
News Is Roy Hibbert Back to Form for Indiana Pacers? (May '14) May '14 thebrownbol 1
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,099 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,246

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC