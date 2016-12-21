Anthony scores 35, Knicks rally past Pacers to end skid at 3

Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III shoots against New York Knicks center Joakim Noah during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in New York. New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner vie for a rebound during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.