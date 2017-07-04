Zhou Qi agrees to multiyear deal with...

Zhou Qi agrees to multiyear deal with Rockets

3 hrs ago Read more: China Daily

The Houston Rockets reached an agreement with Chinese player Zhou Qi in a multiyear contract and Zhou will join the Rockets for the 2017-18 season. The details of the deal is not unveiled but Zhou will sign a four-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal on Sunday.

