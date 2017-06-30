Source: Toronto Raptors re-sign forward Serge Ibaka to three-year deal
The Toronto Raptors have retained one of their key free agents, signing forward Serge Ibaka to a three-year deal on Sunday, a source confirmed to The Canadian Press. The news came several hours after reports that the team was losing gritty defensive specialist P.J. Tucker to the Houston Rockets.
