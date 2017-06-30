Rockets bring back Nene with 4-year deal

The Rockets' offseason momentum continued Friday, as they locked up back-up center Nene with a four-year, $15 million contract. The Rockets' offseason momentum continued Friday night, as they locked up back-up center Nene Hilario with a four-year, $15 million contract, the Houston Chronicle reported .

