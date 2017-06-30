P.J. Tucker no longer a Raptor after agreeing to four-year deal with Houston Rockets
In this May 3 file photo, Toronto Raptors forwards P.J. Tucker and Serge Ibaka defend against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James. The Toronto Raptors, silent for the first few hours of NBA free agency, have lost P.J. Tucker to the Western Conference's escalating arms race.
