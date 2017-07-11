Omri Casspi Signs With Champion Golden State Warriors

Omri Casspi, the first Israeli to play in the National Basketball Association, signed a one-season contract with the 2017 NBA champions, Golden State Warriors. Casspi, who has averaged 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game over his 8-year career, was a first-round draft pick in 2009 by the Sacramento Kings and played there for two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.