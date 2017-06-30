NBA trade rumors: Cavaliers hoping to send Iman Shumpert to Rockets

Who is more important to the Cavaliers' pursuit of an NBA Finals victory over the Warriors? Iman Shumpert, or Kyle Korver? Apparently the Cavs think it's Korver because they are reportedly in talks to trade Shumpert to the Rockets, according to ESPN . The Cavs are apparently trying to free up roster space so they can resign Korver and maybe make some other additions to the roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.