Jamal Crawford eyes move to Lakers if traded from Clippers
If traded by the Clippers, could veteran guard Jamal Crawford wind up back in Los Angeles with the Lakers? Career sixth man Jamal Crawford has strong interest in remaining in Los Angeles and signing with the Lakers if a proposed trade that would send him from the Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks goes through, a source said Tuesday. The Hawks, who are rebuilding after losing Paul Millsap and trading Dwight Howard, would have to buy out the remaining two years on the 37-year-old Crawford's contract.
