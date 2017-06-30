J.J. Redick leaves Clippers for $23 m...

J.J. Redick leaves Clippers for $23 million deal in Philadelphia

16 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

J.J. Redick is leaving the Clippers on the first full day free agents can negotiate with other teams, agreeing to sign a one-year contract worth $23 million with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to an ESPN report. The 6-foot-4 outside-shooting specialist became the Clippers starting shooting guard after arriving via trade in the summer of 2013 and averaged 15.8 points in four seasons while shooting 44 percent from 3. With Chris Paul already gone, traded to Houston, Redick's departure guarantees the Clippers will field an entirely new backcourt when the season opens in October.

