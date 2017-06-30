Houston Rockets News: June 30, 2017
Carmelo Anthony of New York Knicks open to waiving no-trade clause for Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers Carmelo Anthony is open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers should those teams create a pathway to a deal with the New York Knicks, league sources told ESPN. Nene, Houston Rockets agree to reworked deal Nene and the Rockets have agreed to a reworked deal after their initial agreement was not permitted because of the over-38 rule.
