Houston Rockets News: July 4, 2017

15 hrs ago Read more: The Dream Shake

Why China and the NBA have been waiting for Zhou Qi - Houston Rockets NBA commissioner Adam Silver said during the Finals that he was frustrated by the lack of Chinese players in the NBA. That's just one reason Zhou Qi joining the Rockets is so meaningful.

