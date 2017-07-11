Atlanta Hawks Salary Cap Update: Post...

Atlanta Hawks Salary Cap Update: Post-Jamal Crawford edition

Atlanta will acquire Jamal Crawford , Diamond Stone, and Houston's 2018 1st round draft pick for the cost of a 2019 draft pick in a three-way trade with Denver and the Los Angeles Clippers. A mere 14 minutes prior to details of that three-way trade emerging, I put together a hypothetical three-way trade involving those exact teams and a decent chunk of the parameters except I assumed that Atlanta would sign-and-trade Paul away.

