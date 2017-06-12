Which NBA teams could step up to challenge the Warriors?
The Golden State Warriors aren't necessarily bad for the NBA, but the league could use some challengers to step forward. Is a rival superteam possible? Here are some ideas: There has been talk of the Cavs adding Paul George or Carmelo Anthony, but how would that even happen? Cleveland won't have cap space for years, so it would need to be a trade, and what team would take on high-salaried role players such as J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson or Iman Shumpert in return? In theory, the Cavs could trade Kevin Love for George, but even that's a questionable move with George approaching free-agency next year.
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
